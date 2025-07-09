© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi Island lawmakers consider fining those who feed stray animals

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Mark Ladao
Published July 9, 2025 at 12:46 PM HST
FILE - In this photo provided by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources, a feral cat looks towards a nēnē in a Big Island shopping center parking lot, in Waikōloa, Hawaiʻi, on April 17, 2023.
DLNR
/
DLNR
FILE - In this photo provided by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources, a feral cat looks towards a nēnē in a Big Island shopping center parking lot, in Waikōloa, Hawaiʻi, on April 17, 2023.

The Hawaiʻi County Council could ban feeding feral animals on county land, but many testifiers argue that feeding operations actually help manage those populations.

Bill 51 proposes fining those who are caught feeding stray and feral animals on County of Hawaiʻi land — $50 for first-time violators and up to $500 for repeat offenses.

Proponents said the bill could help keep non-native species populations in check, which in turn would protect native species and keep public spaces available for use.

But many opposed the proposal, saying organizations and individuals who feed animals also support trap and neuter efforts. They also say Bill 51 is inhumane, with some referring to it as a “starvation bill” that hurts stray animals.

“ When cats are fed in colony environments, they develop trust with those that feed them, and this greatly improves the prospect of trapping kittens and cats so that they may be fostered for adoption,” said Barbara Cigainero, who sits on the board of directors for the nonprofit Action 4 Animals Hawaii.

“In my opinion, these people are heroes, and I find it disappointing that the county would consider attacking these community volunteers rather than focusing on the abandonment issue, which is the core of overpopulation problems. If the county wishes to address the overpopulation of animals, let's fund spay and neuter efforts," she said.

The council still voted to advance the measure, citing the need to control colonies of stray animals. Lawmakers say strays have negatively impacted native species and public spaces.

“ This isn't about just cats. This is about all animals. I see this issue across the board. … By feeding, we begin to build a behavior in our feral animal colonies. That promotes them coming to certain areas and becoming more of an issue,” said Councilmember Matt Kaneali'i-Kleinfelder, who introduced Bill 51.

“What I'm saying is we begin to enable people and the cats and dogs, or whoever it may be, to come to a certain area because they've learned that response. That, to me, is a problem,” he said.
