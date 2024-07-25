Hawaiʻi County Council orders short-term rental study amid policy reform

The County of Hawaiʻi will conduct a study on the economic impact of short-term rentals on the Big Island.

The county council passed a resolution this week requesting the study. The measure says that information will help guide policies about rentals and their impact on residents, property owners and visitors alike.

The Department of Research and Development will select an economist for the project, which will look at daily rental use data and the effectiveness of converting short-term rentals into long-term housing.

Additionally, the resolution asks that there is engagement with local stakeholders, including rental hosts, businesses, housing advocates and industry representatives.

The council is in the middle of reforming its own rules about short-term rentals. It’s considering a package of bills that would introduce or change fees, fines, and operational rules for rental units.

The proposed rule changes would affect many single-home rentals. Many homeowners have asked councilmembers to first study the impacts of short-term rentals on the island before making drastic changes.

The study is due to the county council by February 2025.

