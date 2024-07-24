Mobile preschool gets $2M grant to expand resources in Lahaina

A $2 million grant from the Maui Strong Fund has been awarded to Ka Paʻalana Family-Child Interaction Learning, helping support the expansion of its mobile preschool to Lahaina.

Ka Paʻalana Family-Child Interaction Learning offers culturally-grounded and trauma-informed programming for preschoolers.

The mobile preschool plans to use the money to support the Lahaina community through an educational foundation, as well as parenting classes, homeless outreach and family success.

Ka Paʻalana serves Leeward Oʻahu, East Hawaiʻi Island and now Maui.

The program opened its site at Hanakaoʻo Beach Park last month. A total of 15 children and 9 adults are currently enrolled there and they are ready to welcome more.

Project director Kasey Popken said serving ‘ohana impacted by the wildfires will help regain long-term stability for the community.

