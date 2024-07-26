Convicted businessman Michael Miske ordered to forfeit over $20M in assets

Former businessman Michael J. Miske Jr., who was found guilty of racketeering conspiracy, murder and 11 other felony charges last week, must forfeit assets totaling more than $20 million.

Following Miske's recent conviction, the forfeitures were decided by jurors in the second phase of the trial.

The forfeitures include property, money from the sale of property, a fishing vessel, a 2017 Ferrari, as well as millions in cash from various accounts at financial institutions and a cashier’s check.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson said the value of all the assets might be around $20 to $28 million, which is the largest individual forfeiture case in the state.

Miske is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 26, 2024.