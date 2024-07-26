© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Convicted businessman Michael Miske ordered to forfeit over $20M in assets

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 26, 2024 at 12:48 PM HST
A sign for the Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole Federal Building and Courthouse is displayed outside the courthouse on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Jennifer Kelleher)
Jennifer Kelleher/AP
A sign for the Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole Federal Building and Courthouse is displayed outside the courthouse on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Jennifer Kelleher)

Former businessman Michael J. Miske Jr., who was found guilty of racketeering conspiracy, murder and 11 other felony charges last week, must forfeit assets totaling more than $20 million.

Following Miske's recent conviction, the forfeitures were decided by jurors in the second phase of the trial.

FILE - The Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole Federal Building and Courthouse in Honolulu on Monday, April 29, 2024.
Local News
Michael Miske found guilty on 13 counts, including murder and racketeering
HPR News Staff

The forfeitures include property, money from the sale of property, a fishing vessel, a 2017 Ferrari, as well as millions in cash from various accounts at financial institutions and a cashier’s check.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson said the value of all the assets might be around $20 to $28 million, which is the largest individual forfeiture case in the state.

Miske is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 26, 2024.
