Michael Miske found guilty on 13 counts, including murder and racketeering

A federal jury convicted Honolulu businessman Michael Miske on several counts, including murder, as part of a crime enterprise case against him.

Jurors agreed with federal prosecutors, finding him guilty of the most serious charges against him, including orchestrating the kidnapping and murder-for-hire of Johnathan Fraser, who Miske blamed for his son's death in a car crash.

In total, Miske was found guilty on 13 of the 16 counts against him, including attempted murder, selling cocaine, using a chemical weapon, bank fraud, wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The jury sat through six months of arguments from prosecutors and defense attorneys, listening to nearly 300 witnesses and considering thousands of exhibits.

Miske has been in prison since his arrest four years ago.

