Pacific News Minute: Olympic surfers prepare for heaviest wave in the world

Some of the world's best surfers are in Tahiti to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, which begin on Saturday.

Located on the southwestern coast of Tahiti, Teahupoʻo features what is known as one of the heaviest waves in the world.

They are not only difficult to ride, but they have also claimed the life of at least one surfer.

The waves are usually between 6 to 10 feet, but at times have been as high as 20 feet. The ride is short — lasting between 200 to 300 feet — but extremely fast and intense.

The shallow coral reefs have been the center of controversy since Olympic organizers set their sights on Tahiti.

Environmentalists have long criticized officials' plans to build a three-story aluminum tower for competition judges and television cameras, citing the threat of lasting damage to the ecosystem.

In response to the pushback, organizers announced last fall that they would scale back their plans for the tower, making it smaller and lighter. That required less extensive drilling for the foundation.

The 2024 U.S. Olympic surfing team consists of five athletes, including Hawaiʻi's John John Florence and Carissa Moore.

Moore won the inaugural gold medal in the women's event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.