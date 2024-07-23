CDC finds 'very high' levels of COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi's sewage

Hawaiʻi is among 21 states with “very high” levels of the COVID-19 virus in local sewage, according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other western states that show very high levels of COVID-19 include Alaska, California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

As of July 17, Hawaiʻiʻs COVID-19 weekly count was at 937 cases. The 7-day daily average of cases came out to 135 cases.

The CDC says that the national COVID levels in wastewater have been heightened for the second week in a row.

The “FliRT” subvariant is the most recent strain to hit the country, and the CDC says the latest findings show that it makes up about 80% of the cases nationally.

The Wastewater Viral Activity Levels are categorized into minimal, low, moderate, high or very high as follows:



Less than 1.5 – Minimal

Greater than 1.5 and up to 3 – Low

Greater than 3 and up to 4.5 – Moderate

Greater than 4.5 and up to 8 – High

Greater than 8 – Very High

For more information on COVID-19 and wastewater, click here.