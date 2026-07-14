Happy Talk with South Pacific’s Loretta Ables Sayre

South Pacific is filled with catchy, upbeat tunes that are engrained in the American theater repertoire. But the Broadway musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II also includes dark, serious themes of racism and prejudice that many shows in the post-World War II era didn’t want to confront. Loretta Ables Sayre’s careful research and preparation for her portrayal of the show’s iconic character Bloody Mary in the 2008 Lincoln Center revival of South Pacific helped earn her a Tony nomination for the role. Sayre appeared on Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva to celebrate Hammerstein’s birthday and talk about why the show is just as relevant today as it was when it premiered in 1949.