Miro Quartet Celebrates 30 Years

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published January 14, 2026 at 3:27 PM HST
Miró Quartet
Tania Quintanilla
Miró Quartet

After 30 years of performing around the world, the Miró Quartet will finally make its Hawaiʻi debut with two concerts. Cellist Joshua Gindele, one of the founding members, spoke to Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva about how the quartet has evolved over the past three decades. From its beginnings as students at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music to being the quartet-in-residence at Butler School of Music in Austin, the ensemble shines performing the bread-and-butter chamber music repertoire while championing new works by contemporary composers. The Hawaiʻi concerts will feature iconic quartets of Beethoven and Schubert as well as under-performed works by Argentinian composer Alberto Ginastera and African American composers George Walker and Florence Price.
 
Miro Quartet 
Honolulu Chamber Music Series
Friday, Jan. 16
7:30 p.m.
Orvis Auditorium, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa
 
Kahilu Theater
Sunday, Jan. 18
2 p.m.
Classical Music Conversations Evening ConcertCLASSICAL MUSIC INTERVIEWS
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
