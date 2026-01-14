Miro Quartet Celebrates 30 Years

After 30 years of performing around the world, the Miró Quartet will finally make its Hawaiʻi debut with two concerts. Cellist Joshua Gindele, one of the founding members, spoke to Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva about how the quartet has evolved over the past three decades. From its beginnings as students at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music to being the quartet-in-residence at Butler School of Music in Austin, the ensemble shines performing the bread-and-butter chamber music repertoire while championing new works by contemporary composers. The Hawaiʻi concerts will feature iconic quartets of Beethoven and Schubert as well as under-performed works by Argentinian composer Alberto Ginastera and African American composers George Walker and Florence Price.



Miro Quartet

Honolulu Chamber Music Series

Friday, Jan. 16

7:30 p.m.

Orvis Auditorium, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa



Kahilu Theater

Sunday, Jan. 18

2 p.m.