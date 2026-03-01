© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Sunday Puzzle: Sandwiched

NPR | By Will Shortz
Published March 1, 2026 at 2:00 AM HST
On-air challenge

I'm going to name two things from the same category. You name the only thing in that category that fits between my two things alphabetically.
Ex. Blue   Indigo   -->   GREEN (colors of the rainbow)

1. August / February

2. Five / Nine

3. Bashful / Dopey

4. Tau / Upsilon

5. Kings / Lakers

6. Nixon / Pierce

7. Ventnor Avenue / Virginia Avenue

8. Cuspid / Molar

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Greg VanMechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. 

Name something you don't want to have at night (3,5). Shift each of the letters of the second word nine spaces later in the alphabet. If your count reaches the end of the alphabet, continue counting from the start. The result will name a famous singer.

Challenge Answer

Bad sleep —> Bad Bunny

Winner

Jonathan Black of Brockport, NY.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Andrea Carla Michaels, of San Francisco. Name a famous 20th century writer. Remove the last two letters of the first name and the last letter of the last name. The result will name a clothing material. What is it?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, March 5 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
