Miss Hawaii 1986, Cheryl Bartlett, on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published December 12, 2025 at 5:25 PM HST
From left to right: Chris Vandercook, Cheryl Bartlett, and Rogerio Araujo.
HPR
From left to right: Chris Vandercook, Cheryl Bartlett, and Rogerio Araujo.

Cheryl Bartlett joined "Classical Pacific" to share her experience following the ICE detention of her husband, Rogerio, who faces possible deportation to Brazil. She discussed their ties to the local community, the personal impact of potential family separation, and shared her support for immigration reform.

Bartlett also performs “America the Beautiful,” which she previously sang at the Miss America competition. In November, she shared her story on "The Conversation" — listen on demand.

