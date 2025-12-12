Miss Hawaii 1986, Cheryl Bartlett, on Classical Pacific

Cheryl Bartlett joined "Classical Pacific" to share her experience following the ICE detention of her husband, Rogerio, who faces possible deportation to Brazil. She discussed their ties to the local community, the personal impact of potential family separation, and shared her support for immigration reform.

Bartlett also performs “America the Beautiful,” which she previously sang at the Miss America competition. In November, she shared her story on "The Conversation" — listen on demand.