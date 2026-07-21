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Inside Diamond Head Theatre's "Les Misérables" on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published July 21, 2026 at 6:16 PM HST
Diamond Head Theatre's Les Misérables cast members Buffy Kahalepuna-Wong (Madame Thénardier), right, and Presley Wheeler (Thénardier), middle, with DHT production manager Kyle Conner, left.
HPR
Diamond Head Theatre's Les Misérables cast members Buffy Kahalepuna-Wong (Madame Thénardier), right, and Presley Wheeler (Thénardier), middle, with DHT production manager Kyle Conner, left.

Diamond Head Theatre’s Presley Wheeler and Buffy Kahalepuna-Wong go behind the barricade with Sharene Taba, discussing their roles as the iconic Thénardier and Madame Thénardier in DHT’s production of “Les Misérables.”

Together they share about their personal connections with “Les Mis” and how their perspectives on the musical have changed over time. They also offer insight into why the musical's universal themes have continued to resonate with audiences for decades as Les Misérables celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

DHT’s production of “Les Misérables” runs July 24 to August 23. Get tickets at diamondheadtheatre.com.
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Classical Music Conversations diamond head theatre
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
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