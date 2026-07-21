Inside Diamond Head Theatre's "Les Misérables" on Classical Pacific

Diamond Head Theatre’s Presley Wheeler and Buffy Kahalepuna-Wong go behind the barricade with Sharene Taba, discussing their roles as the iconic Thénardier and Madame Thénardier in DHT’s production of “Les Misérables.”

Together they share about their personal connections with “Les Mis” and how their perspectives on the musical have changed over time. They also offer insight into why the musical's universal themes have continued to resonate with audiences for decades as Les Misérables celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.