Tuesday Student Takeover: KidShakes — A Bite-sized Comedy of Errors

KidShakes is a ten-week summer program with the Hilo Community Players that culminates in a youth-friendly adaptation of one of William Shakespeare’s beloved works. Last weekend, KidShakes performed a bite-sized version of “The Comedy of Errors” as part of the Hilo Community Players’ 4th Annual Shakespeare in the Park Festival.

Actors from the program joined Sharene Taba for this student takeover, sharing their experiences with KidShakes. Ranging in age from 10 to 15, Ezra, John, Ari, Carolina, Zoe, Zade, and Zarrow joined play director Lee to discuss their roles, the summer rehearsal process, what they've learned through the program, and how other young performers can get involved.

"KidShakes: A Bite-Sized Comedy of Errors" plays again this weekend on July 25 and 26 at the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center Lawn. Attendance is free, and the show starts at 5 p.m. Attendees are invited to stay for the full adult Shakespeare performance of “The Comedy of Errors.” More inforabout about the festival and how to get involved with KidShakes is available at HiloCommunityPlayers.org.