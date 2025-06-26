Asia Minute: Several Asia Pacific leaders skip NATO summit

© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published June 26, 2025 at 9:46 AM HST
NATO leaders wrapped up their meetings in Europe this week with an agreement that members would increase their defense spending to five percent of their gross domestic product. But there was one group that was missing from the meeting.

NATO has a history of close cooperation with several Asia-Pacific nations. Those who have sent leaders to recent NATO summits include Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.

But of that so-called “Indo-Pacific group of 4,” only New Zealand's Prime Minister went to this year's NATO summit in the Netherlands.

Australia's deputy prime minister made the trip, as did Japan's Foreign Minister, and South Korea's national security adviser.

Several of the leaders canceled their travel plans in recent days.

Local media in each of the countries reported that one factor going into that decision was a decreasing likelihood of one-on-one meetings with President Donald Trump.

7 News Australia reported the deputy prime minister was “snubbed” by the president, saying Trump cancelled a scheduled meeting.

The focus at NATO was defense spending and an agreement to spend 5% of GDP on defense by 2035.

Both Japan and South Korea have previously been pressured by the Trump Administration to increase their defense spending, and in both cases, the U.S. government has mentioned 5% of GDP as a target.

They are discussions that continue, but unlike NATO, there has not been agreement.
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
