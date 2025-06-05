Asia Minute: Why Vietnam is dropping its 2-child policy

Vietnam is the latest country to encourage bigger families. This week, Vietnam's government abandoned its long-standing policy limiting families to two children. And it's dealing with a related issue that's familiar to many of its regional neighbors.

Low birth rates: a demographic challenge that can lead to economic disaster. Without immigration, declining birth rates mean a smaller base of working people to support their retired elders.

Countries across Asia face aging populations. The governments of China, South Korea and Japan don't agree on many points, but this spring, they agreed to cooperate on research about aging populations and low birth rates.

Last year, Vietnam's birth rate fell to a record low.

Low birth rates helped push China's population to a third year of decline, while South Korea's has been on a negative trend for most of the last decade.

Japan's population started declining more than 15 years ago, and today nearly a third of residents are 65 or older. Concerns for developing economies once focused on fears of overpopulation.

China famously followed a one-child policy for more than three decades. Now, China is among countries encouraging family growth, with incentives ranging from cash bonuses to extended maternity leaves.

The International Monetary Fund has done research confirming what other groups have found and what probably won't be a shock to parents.

The most effective way to raise birth rates: increase the availability of affordable child care.