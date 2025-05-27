Asia Minute: Health concerns collide with 'combat competition' in controversial sport

A controversial sport is getting a lot of attention in the Asia Pacific. Organizers describe it as a “combat sport” that includes some elements of rugby. And it's alarming many members of the medical community.

The sport is called “Run It Straight.”

Itʻs a one-on-one confrontation — and the rules are pretty simple.

Two participants line up about 20 yards apart on a narrow strip of turf.

One carries a rugby ball.

The other is a tackler.

After a countdown, they run into each other at full speed.

According to the rules, “Victory belongs to the one who dominates the collision.”

Neither wears any head protection — and neuroscientists say this may be the worst idea for brain health since football with leather helmets.

It's especially popular in Australia and New Zealand — but last week at least two “Run it Straight” events were cancelled because of health concerns.

Video of participants has shown some convulsing and twitching following collisions.

The New Zealand Herald quotes a brain specialist as saying there is clearly a “high risk of head injury in this event.”

But the collisions are popular on social media — and organizers are continuing to put together competitions with cash prizes.

Radio New Zealand spoke with a sports biomechanics expert at the Auckland University of Technology who called the sport a “reckless and dangerous spectacle” which ignores decades of evidence about the risk of head injuries.

RNZ quotes other critics who are calling it “the dumbest sport ever.”