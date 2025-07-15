Asia Minute: 2 U.S. allies take different approaches in trade talks

President Trump has sent tariff letters to nearly two dozen countries. More than half of them are in Asia, including two U.S. allies with differing reactions.

South Korea's lead trade negotiator is indicating his country may lower some barriers to agricultural imports from the United States.

Trade Minister Yeo Han-Koo says “strategic decisions” are needed in the farming industry as part of a broader trade agreement.

The Korea Times reports Yeo is pushing for increased cooperation in manufacturing in the areas of shipbuilding, semiconductors, and batteries.

South Korea's current administration has been in office for less than six weeks, and local media coverage suggests an eagerness for the outlines of an agreement, even if details need to be worked out later.

Politics is moving through a different stage in neighboring Japan.

The ruling coalition of parties is trailing in polls for the Upper House of Parliament, an election taking place on Sunday.

The Asahi newspaper reports in its Tuesday edition that the coalition is likely to lose its majority in the voting, complicating matters for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Despite seven rounds of trade talks with the United States, there are no signs an agreement is near.

Ishiba has shown increasing frustration with the Trump Administration, calling the president's tariff letter “truly regrettable” and telling supporters at a campaign rally last week, “We will not be disrespected.”