Asia Minute: Thailand's government facing political crisis

Thailand's finance minister will be in Washington this week for trade talks. He's leading a delegation that includes representatives from other ministries, but the talks are not the central focus of the government this week.

Thailand's government is in crisis.

Thousands of protesters turned out in the streets of Bangkok this weekend, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The anger was sparked by a phone call between the prime minister and former Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

It all started with a border dispute with Cambodia at the end of May.

In a leaked tape of the phone call made two weeks ago, the Thai prime minister was heard calling Hun Sen “uncle” and telling him she would “arrange” anything he wants.

Sakchai Lalit / AP Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrives at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Hun Sen was a military officer who was the prime minister of Cambodia from 1985 to 1993 and from 1998 to 2023.

Human Rights Watch says he was responsible for more than 30 years of “politically motivated violence, control of the security forces, manipulated elections (and) massive corruption.”

The New York Times quoted a weekend protester who said, “This prime minister is selling out the nation.”

Thailand's defense minister says the country's top military leaders have no intention of interfering with the government.

Thailand has a history of military coups, 18 of them, dating back to the early 1930s, with the most recent taking place in 2014.

It is also the only treaty partner of the United States in mainland Southeast Asia.