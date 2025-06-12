Asia Minute: Why more Australian cities are cutting fares for mass transit

When there's discussion about transit fares, it's usually about prices going up. But across the Pacific, there's a place where fares are going the other way.

In several parts of Australia, public transport has been getting cheaper.

The trend started last August in the state of Queensland, basically the northeast part of the country, home to the city of Brisbane. Last summer, the government slashed the price of mass transit, making it 50 cents a ride, no matter how far — on bus, train, light rail, even ferries.

It started off as a six-month trial, and it was so successful that the state made it permanent.

The government puts the cost at the equivalent of about US$200 million a year.

Last month, the idea made its way down to the southeast, to the state of Victoria, including Australia's second most populous city of Melbourne.

The government announced that starting in January, public transport around the state will be free to passengers under the age of 18. Seniors will also get to travel free on weekends.

Government officials in Queensland say use of buses is up more than 15% since the price cuts and even more for trains.

Backers say it's more efficient because certain transit costs are fixed, no matter the level of ridership.

There's another benefit to reduced costs. Pollsters say that, not surprisingly, theyʻve been politically popular with residents.