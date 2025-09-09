Pacific News Minute: French Polynesia meth abuse continues to grow

Methamphetamine abuse is a growing issue across French Polynesia. This past weekend, more than 6,000 people took to the streets for demonstrations against the drug's growing influence.

Methamphetamine abuse has already ruined many lives in the territory, which has a population of about 282,000.

In February of this year, French Polynesian President Moetai Brotherson said that meth addiction now affects one in 10 residents.

More than 65,000 protesters turned out for demonstrations — mostly in the streets of the capital Papeʻetē in Tahiti, holding banners saying "No to ICE."

In French Polynesia, meth crystals are known as "ice." Other protests also took place outside of Tahiti, including Mo'orea, Bora Bora, and the Marquesas Islands.

Radio New Zealand reports the meth is being produced in Central and South America.

So far this year, more than 580 pounds of the drug have been seized by authorities as part of maritime surveillance operations in French Polynesia's waters.

In recent weeks, traffickers have been piloting semi-submersible vessels, or "narco-subs," to transport the drugs in the Pacific Islands.

French Polynesia is calling for increased assistance from France, especially in terms of financial help. President Brotherson says the fight against ice is now regarded as a "national cause."