Pacific News Minute: Region plans to be first reliant on renewable energy

The Pacific plans to be the first region in the world to be completely reliant on renewable energy. But most Pacific countries still fall significantly short of their 100% renewable energy goals.

The initiative comes as the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP30, continues in Brazil.

Fiji, Nauru, the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu have all pledged to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Tonga and the Solomon Islands have set a target of 70% renewable electricity by 2030 and fully renewable generation by 2050.

Hawaiʻi hopes to hit 100% renewable energy by 2045.

Radio New Zealand says Palau President Surangel Whipps is introducing the 100% Renewable Pacific initiative at COP30. Solar would likely be the most widely used renewable form for generating electricity in the Pacific.

The Asian Development Bank estimates that Pacific small island states spend more than $1 billion annually on fossil fuels.

Meanwhile, the decision on which country will host next year’s climate conference has not yet been made.

But the Pacific is hopeful Australia can convince Turkey, the only other country in the running, to give up its bid.