Pacific News Minute: Palau accepts 75 migrants from the U.S.

A small archipelago in the western Pacific has agreed to take in migrants from the United States.

The tiny Pacific island nation of Palau has agreed to accept up to 75 non-American migrants from the U.S.

The deal is worth $7.5 million, according to a social media post from the U.S. Embassy in Koror, the former capital of Palau.

President Trump, who campaigned on a promise to expel undocumented migrants, has increased deportations and cracked down on border crossings since returning to office this year.

Under a new memorandum of understanding, the migrants will live and work on Palau. The 180-square-mile country is home to fewer than 18,000 people and is located about 500 miles east of the Philippines.

The deal was announced following a call between Palau President Surangel Whipps and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

Both sides say the migrants have not been charged with crimes and will help to fill needed jobs in Palau.

Palau gained independence in 1994, but allows the U.S. military to use its territory under the "Compact of Free Association" agreement.

In return, the United States gives Palau hundreds of millions of dollars in support and assumes responsibility for its national defense.