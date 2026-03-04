Pacific News Minute: New Caledonia culls sharks after fatal attack

Some beaches in New Caledonia were closed to swimming as officials used the practice of “shark culling” in waters off the capital of Nouméa. This was the result of a fatal shark attack at a tourist spot.

Shark culling is the deliberate killing of sharks by government officials, usually in response to one or more attacks. The operation began in mid-February after a man from New Caledonia who was wing surfing was killed.

Preliminary investigations indicated the victim was attacked by a tiger shark that measured at least 6 feet long. The cull targets tiger and bull sharks off Nouméa's coastline.

The area is heavily used for swimming, boating and water sports by residents and tourists. Authorities say the operation was necessary to “protect human lives” in the face of increasing threats from sharks. Water activities outside protected areas were banned along a 1,000-foot coastal strip.

The Guardian reports that shark risk management has emerged as a sensitive issue across the French Pacific territory, where local elections are being held this month.

Since the cull started, officials say seven tiger sharks and one bull shark have been caught. Sharks measuring under 7 feet in length are being released. The restrictions were scheduled to end Wednesday