Pacific News Minute: U.S., Taiwan and China blocked from Pacific Islands Forum

The Pacific region's top political meeting takes place next month in the Solomon Islands. But the prime minister says no countries outside of the Pacific, or “external partners,” would be invited to the annual gathering.

The host nation of the Solomon Islands has moved to block the United States, Taiwan and China from attending the Pacific Islands Forum next month.

These countries have attended the forum since 1989 to work with Pacific leaders and contribute to discussions around development and regional security. While not an official partner, Taiwan has attended the meetings for more than three decades.

The annual forum is the main mechanism through which leaders set policy agendas.

The decision by the prime minister of the Solomon Islands, a close ally of Beijing, has fueled speculation that it's aimed at keeping Taiwan out of the meeting. It has also raised questions over China's growing influence in Pacific diplomacy and regional unity.

Tuvalu, the Marshall Islands and Palau are the only Pacific countries that maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan, in what Beijing views as a snub to its One China principle.

Tuvalu Prime Minister Feletei Teo told The Guardian he would wait to see how other Pacific leaders respond before deciding whether to attend the Forum next month. He expressed “disappointment” at the last-minute exclusion of external partners.