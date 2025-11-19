Pacific News Minute: Samoan PM bars newspaper journalists from press conferences

Samoa's prime minister has banned the country's only daily newspaper from his press conferences.

Prime Minister Laʻaulialemalietoa Schmidt announced his ban of the Samoa Observer on Monday. It was his first press conference in two months, held only days after returning from medical treatment in New Zealand.

The move has raised concerns about media freedom as he faces growing political and legal pressure.

The decision follows a tense confrontation on Saturday. Journalists from the Observer and the BBC went to the prime minister's home to confirm his return.

The journalists claim they remained on the public roadside, but were approached by men from the PM's property, who accused them of trespassing.

Observer editor Shalveen Chand alleges he was assaulted during the exchange, in full view of police nearby. He says when he asked for help, he was told to file a complaint, which he did.

A BBC journalist who witnessed the incident says the Samoa Observer team acted "respectfully," and that the hostile response was surprising.

The ban intensifies the current political climate in Samoa. There are ongoing election-related disputes and questions about the government's commitment to transparency.