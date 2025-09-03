© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New $95M undersea cable project will link the Micronesian islands

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Derrick Malama
Published September 3, 2025 at 9:25 AM HST
The East Micronesia Cable landed in Tarawa, Kiribati on July 26, 2025.
East Micronesia Cable System
The East Micronesia Cable landed in Tarawa, Kiribati, on July 26, 2025.

A long-delayed undersea cable that will link Micronesian islands is expected to be up and running by November.

The East Micronesia Cable is a joint venture of the United States, Australia and Japan. The $95 million project spans nearly 140 miles within the Federated States of Micronesia.  

It will connect to an existing cable that links Micronesia's largest state of Pohnpei to Guam.

The project was put on hold in 2021 when Micronesia, Kiribati and Nauru reconsidered awarding a contract to a Chinese technology firm to lay a sensitive undersea communications cable.  

In this photo, taken from video and provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a damaged Chinese Coast Guard ship, right, is seen beside a Chinese Navy vessel, left, after they accidentally collided while chasing a Philippine fisheries boat near Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
The Conversation
Report finds weakening U.S. influence in the Pacific region opens doors for China
Maddie Bender

The United States government warned the countries that the Chinese company's involvement posed a security threat. 

After the U.S., Australia and Japan offered to pitch in to fund the East Micronesia Cable, the project resumed in 2023. 

Officials say the new cable “will benefit up to 100,000 people across the three Pacific nations, unlocking new opportunities in education, healthcare, business and governance.” 
Pacific News Minute
Derrick Malama
Derrick Malama is the local anchor of Morning Edition.
See stories by Derrick Malama
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio