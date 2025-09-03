New $95M undersea cable project will link the Micronesian islands

A long-delayed undersea cable that will link Micronesian islands is expected to be up and running by November.

The East Micronesia Cable is a joint venture of the United States, Australia and Japan. The $95 million project spans nearly 140 miles within the Federated States of Micronesia.

It will connect to an existing cable that links Micronesia's largest state of Pohnpei to Guam.

The project was put on hold in 2021 when Micronesia, Kiribati and Nauru reconsidered awarding a contract to a Chinese technology firm to lay a sensitive undersea communications cable.

The United States government warned the countries that the Chinese company's involvement posed a security threat.

After the U.S., Australia and Japan offered to pitch in to fund the East Micronesia Cable, the project resumed in 2023.

Officials say the new cable “will benefit up to 100,000 people across the three Pacific nations, unlocking new opportunities in education, healthcare, business and governance.”