Sylvia Flores was born east of the Everglades in South Florida, raised in San Diego, and studied in Davis, California, before moving to Honolulu in 2008. She spent the last 12 years working in the local nonprofit community in health education, development support, and gift processing. A dedicated volunteer, she has provided marketing and PR support for local civic clubs, athletics organizations, and a performing arts collective. A longtime HPR sustaining member who is often tuned into HPR-2, she co-chaired the HPR Generation Listen communications committee before joining the HPR staff as a marketing digital content producer.