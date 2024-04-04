Get to know HPR's newest additions to the newsroom

Meet the newest members of HPR's news team, helping to keep you informed of stories happening across the islands.

Pixie Clay is HPR’s News Editor, where she works with the station’s team of reporters to bring accurate, impactful, and compelling news stories to our audience through broadcast and online platforms. She joined the newsroom in December. Learn more about Pixie

View news stories by Pixie

Mark Ladao, News Producer, moved to Hawaiʻi as a teenager and graduated from Moanalua High School. He was a general assignment reporter at the Honolulu Star-Advertiser for four years before coming to Hawaiʻi Public Radio as a news producer in fall 2023. Learn more about Mark

View news stories by Mark

Ashley Mizuo is Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s Government Reporter. She previously worked at Crooked Media producing two podcasts: "Pod Save the World" and "Strict Scrutiny." Before that, she was the City Hall reporter at the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and a general assignment reporter at HPR. Learn more about Ashley

View news stories by Ashley

Get to know Maddie Bender, Producer, The Conversation

What do you do at HPR?

I am a producer of The Conversation. I wear a lot of hats, as does everyone on The Conversation team to put together our daily one-hour long radio show, Monday through Friday. I help engineer interviews and help run the sound board which includes anything from ensuring guests sound levels sound great to playing sound bytes on air. I also conduct interviews and edit down audio for our pre-recorded segments.

How did you get into journalism?

I started doing journalism in high school. I wrote for my weekly high school newspaper and became an editor my senior year. When I applied to college, I specifically wanted to study science journalism. While I was in college, I wrote and edited the science section of our daily college newspaper. It was like a full-time job in addition to going to class! After graduation, I started freelancing. I finished a masters in public health in 2021, so this is my third year of doing journalism full-time. Today, I would call myself a science journalist, in terms of my beat.

What kind of stories do you seek out?

I try to stay as up to date as I can about scientific research that has a Hawaiʻi angle and focus on research that concerns topics that people here might care about. I recently reported on a study that uses sounds of healthy coral reefs to improve the health of reefs that are struggling. That research was not specifically done for Hawaiian coral, but I feel like that’s a story that people here may be interested in.

I also enjoy doing a lot of internet culture and technology reporting. I reported on how the potential TikTok ban could affect local content creators and influencers in the state. It was a fun story, especially since I know these platforms pretty well. I’m always interested in giving voices we may not otherwise hear a platform to share their story, especially as I am constantly learning more about this place and the people here, and learning about the topics they care about.

What public radio programs do you enjoy listening to?

I like to listen to science programming, like Shortwave and Science Friday. My favorite NPR science show of all time, and if you don’t get anything else from this interview, this is what I want people to know, is called Bear Brook, from New Hampshire Public Radio. It’s about true crime, about a serial killer, but also about genetic genealogy and using DNA to solve crimes.

Other programs I enjoy include a podcast about Reddit called Endless Thread, Wait Wait, Don’t Tell Me, Pop Culture Happy Hour, and Planet Money. I’m a huge podcast nerd, so I will and I can go on and on!

Locally, I really like This Is Our Hawaiʻi — I helped work on the last episode. I’m also a big fan of Bytemarks Café.

Any other information you'd like to share?

I think a lot of people who tune into The Conversation don’t realize we have such a small production team. There are four of us and we put together a daily hour-long radio show. More than anything, we really love when listeners call our Talkback Line or email us at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org. If you ever call to answer our Backyard Quiz, chances are I’m going to be answering the phone.

If you have a story to pitch, email me at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org. You can also add me on Duolingo, or find me on Chess.com. I used to be a chess champion, so this is a competitive request. See if you can beat me at chess, because most people cannot.

Get to know Pixie Clay, News Editor

What do you do at HPR?

As the News Editor of HPR, I help plan coverage of local news stories for the station. Along with the News Director, Bill Dorman, and Managing News Editor, Jason Ubay, we help focus the local news picture of the station as a whole. This includes daily stories as well as long-term stories that require more time to develop. Part of it means helping reporters to conceptualize and execute their stories as well as doing some editing checks of their work. I also contribute to the news stories that make our air. With me helping to produce and write news stories, it ensures that reporters have time to work on their stories while also ensuring our audience isn't missing out on anything timely.

What motivated you to work in journalism?

When I began my radio career in Hawaiʻi at the age of 19, there was always a little bit of journalism work involved, mainly in terms of keeping up with current events. I always worked to include small tidbits of newsy things delivered in a way that would be interesting to the audience in the short amount of talk-time allowed. Plus, working on a morning show meant including some news of the day as listeners would like to know what the headlines are as part of their morning commute.

Nearly a decade later, I moved to San Francisco to further my radio career and realized there were so many opportunities in terms of doing full-time journalism while staying in radio broadcasting without having to make the jump to TV or print. I got a job at a historic all-news station that covered the nine Bay Area counties, where I learned from veteran journalists who have been in the business for their whole lives. Every major news story was a learning opportunity and I gained so much experience and knowledge in my twelve years there.

My motivation to work in journalism is to keep the public informed. In a world where it's easy to be swayed by misinformation or rumors, I like to feel that staying in news and putting out accurate information helps the public at least in a small way. I also really enjoy telling stories to people, so journalism is the best combination of both.

What kind of stories do you seek out?

The type of stories that I seek out lean more towards public interest and impact angles. These are the type of stories that affect a lot of people or stories with information that a lot of people should be aware of. I also like to seek out stories of good people doing good things. There is a lot of negativity that is inherently a part of news, so if I'm able to highlight heartwarming or positive stories that will uplift people, then I will try to get them out there.

What public radio programs do you enjoy listening to?

It's really hard to pick a favorite since I enjoy a lot of them equally! All the shows provide a different variety of topics and focus, so it's not fair to compare them. I just really enjoy how anyone can listen to HPR and get the locally focused programming as well as NPR's programming on the national and international focus.

Get to know Mark Ladao, News Producer

What motivated you to work in journalism?

I was reading a National Geographic story on a group of climbers as they tried to reach the peak of Hkakabo Razi in Myanmar, and realized that in journalism, I could write and do other interesting things for a living.

Shortly after I joined the journalism program at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, and after that worked at Ka Leo O Hawaiʻi on campus, Kapiʻo News at Kapiʻolani Community College, Honolulu Civil Beat and Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

What kind of reporting are you doing for HPR?

I function as a general assignments worker, with some emphasis on local government. I do more in-depth reporting on food systems and agriculture when I'm able to.

What can our listeners expect to hear from you in the next few weeks?

You could hear me reporting on anything from a city council meeting to a renewable energy project or a state audit.

What public radio programs do you enjoy listening to?

I make it a point to try to listen to The Conversation and This is Our Hawaiʻi on HPR. Invisibilia and the TED Radio Hour are some of my favorite NPR podcasts; outside of that, I listen to a lot of Radiolab, This American Life and 99% Invisible.

Get to know Ashley Mizuo, Government Reporter

What motivated you to work in journalism?

I knew I wanted to be a journalist when I was in middle school. I worked on my high school paper and in college, I majored in journalism and political science. During my senior year, I was a political news intern at an alternative weekly in Chicago and I realized how much I liked writing about local government. In my graduate school program, I focused on state government reporting, which I very much enjoyed. State government is really interesting because it so deeply impacts people’s day to day lives. It is important to take a deep dive into those topics.

After my undergraduate and masters programs, I came home and worked at Hawaiʻi Public Radio as a general assignment reporter for almost two years. I then went to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser as their city reporter and then to a podcasting company in Los Angeles called Crooked Media, where I was an associate producer working on podcasts focusing on law and foreign policy. But I missed home and missed reporting on state government. This government reporter position at HPR opened up and was a great fit. I'm very happy to be back in Hawaiʻi reporting on state government.

What kind of reporting are you doing for HPR?

I focus on the government, which is actually quite broad. That covers the state and some city government reporting. I really enjoy reporting on criminal justice measures going through the legislature, as well as other issues going through the ledge including marijuana legalization and Maui fire recovery funds. I try to seek out topics that seem really big, scary, and confusing and put them together in a way that not only helps listeners understand what they are, but also about why they should care about the issues. I report on how those decisions are being made by these politicians and how the measures are going to affect the day to day lives of our community.

What can our listeners expect to hear from you in the next few weeks?

The legislative session is quickly coming to a close. I'm continuing to report on big issues such as short-term rentals, affordable housing, and how we’re going to pay for Maui recovery. Even though the session ends in May, these and many other issues will still continue to impact our community, so you’ll see continued reporting on these topics.

If there’s a topic or issue you’d like to hear about, you can contact me at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.

What public radio programs do you enjoy listening to?

My number one favorite is This American Life. I love that podcast and started listening to it from a very young age. In the beginning, it was because my dad was a really big public radio listener. The program would always be playing and I was forced to listen, which I dreaded. But as I got older, I came to really enjoy it because something that my dad and I bonded over. It helps give a way to talk about complicated and difficult topics without it being as scary and intense. I am always in awe of how This American Life can take mundane topics and turn them into beautiful and interesting stories which have stuck with me for many years.

Locally, I’m always tuned in to Morning Edition. I’m a big supporter as they provide really valuable information to the public. It’s nice listening to HPR because you get a mix of both national and local news, as well as foreign policy news. It’s always a great mix.

