What the 'Kmart version of Bretman Rock' wants you to know about a TikTok ban

The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a bipartisan bill targeting the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok. The bill would force TikTok's owner ByteDance to divest from the company within six months or face a ban.

The bill is making its way through the U.S. Senate. President Joe Biden has said he would sign the bill if it gets to his desk.

Lawmakers say a ban may not be necessary if TikTok is sold. They say TikTok poses a grave security risk and leaves U.S. users vulnerable to misinformation or cyberattacks.

Some people argue a ban would hurt small businesses and local influencers.

Brian Madamba is a content creator from Hawaiʻi who posts TikTok videos, often comedic, under the account @BrevenchyM. The Conversation spoke to Madamba about his thoughts on the bill and the challenges of the content creator business.

