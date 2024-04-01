© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
What the 'Kmart version of Bretman Rock' wants you to know about a TikTok ban

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published April 1, 2024 at 4:40 PM HST
A screenshot of Brian Madamba's TikTok account, @brevenchym, on April 1, 2024.
TikTok via HPR
A screenshot of Brian Madamba's TikTok account, @brevenchym, on April 1, 2024.

The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a bipartisan bill targeting the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok. The bill would force TikTok's owner ByteDance to divest from the company within six months or face a ban.

The bill is making its way through the U.S. Senate. President Joe Biden has said he would sign the bill if it gets to his desk.

Lawmakers say a ban may not be necessary if TikTok is sold. They say TikTok poses a grave security risk and leaves U.S. users vulnerable to misinformation or cyberattacks.

Some people argue a ban would hurt small businesses and local influencers.

Brian Madamba is a content creator from Hawaiʻi who posts TikTok videos, often comedic, under the account @BrevenchyM. The Conversation spoke to Madamba about his thoughts on the bill and the challenges of the content creator business.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 1, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender provided production assistance on This Is Our Hawaiʻi, HPR's first narrative podcast, and joined The Conversation as a producer in 2024. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
