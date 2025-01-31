4 additional arrests made in connection with deadly New Year’s Eve fireworks blast

Four additional people have been arrested in connection to the fatal fireworks explosion in Honolulu’s Āliamanu neighborhood on New Year’s Eve.

So far, a total of 10 people have been arrested in connection to the incident.

The two couples arrested on Jan. 31, like the previous arrests, are parents facing multiple allegations concerning their children — including endangering the welfare of a minor and reckless endangerment. They’re also facing multiple fireworks offenses.

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) says on New Year's Eve, one couple, a 32-year-old male and 31-year-old female, attended the gathering and ignited illegal fireworks with their two children, ages 9 and 11.

The other couple, a 29-year-old male and a 28-year-old female, also attended the gathering and ignited illegal fireworks with their one-year-old child.

None of the children were seriously injured or required medical attention in the explosion.

The two couples arrested on Jan. 29 have been released pending investigation. All cases will be sent to the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

The explosion on New Year’s Eve killed five people, including a 29-year-old man who was transported to Arizona for further medical treatment and a 3-year-old boy.

Dozens of others were injured, five of them remain at Valleywise Health Arizona Burn Center.

HPD officials say the investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are forthcoming.