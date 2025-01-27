2 people arrested in connection with deadly Āliamanu fireworks explosion

Two people were arrested on Jan. 24 in relation to the deadly fireworks explosion in Āliamanu on New Year's Eve.

The blast killed four people and left dozens of others injured, six of them remain at Valleywise Health Arizona Burn Center for treatment.

The Honolulu Police Department arrested a 33-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman for reckless endangering in the first degree, endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree, and multiple fireworks offenses.

According to officials, the suspects attended the New Year’s Eve gathering at the home on Keaka Drive where the explosion took place.

HPD said the pair ignited illegal fireworks and allowed their three children, ages 15, 10 and 1, to ignite illegal fireworks as well.

The 1-year-old was injured in the explosion and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, before being released.

The investigation began three weeks ago, and more than 20 witnesses were located and interviewed. Authorities also examined digital evidence and hours of surveillance video.

The suspects were released pending further investigation.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are expected.