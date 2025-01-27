© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
2 people arrested in connection with deadly Āliamanu fireworks explosion

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Pixie Clay
Published January 27, 2025 at 10:56 AM HST
A view of the home where a New Year's Eve fireworks explosion killed and injured people, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Marco Garcia/AP
/
FR132414 AP
A view of the home where a New Year's Eve fireworks explosion killed and injured people, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Two people were arrested on Jan. 24 in relation to the deadly fireworks explosion in Āliamanu on New Year's Eve.

The blast killed four people and left dozens of others injured, six of them remain at Valleywise Health Arizona Burn Center for treatment.

The Honolulu Police Department arrested a 33-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman for reckless endangering in the first degree, endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree, and multiple fireworks offenses.

According to officials, the suspects attended the New Year’s Eve gathering at the home on Keaka Drive where the explosion took place.

An image of the destruction of a home on Keaka Drive following a deadly explosion of an illegal cache of fireworks in the Salt Lake-Aliamanu neighborhood on O‘ahu. (Jan. 1, 2025)
Local News
Fireworks blast victims have injuries comparable to those on a battlefield, Arizona doctor says
The Associated Press

HPD said the pair ignited illegal fireworks and allowed their three children, ages 15, 10 and 1, to ignite illegal fireworks as well.

The 1-year-old was injured in the explosion and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, before being released.

The investigation began three weeks ago, and more than 20 witnesses were located and interviewed. Authorities also examined digital evidence and hours of surveillance video.

The suspects were released pending further investigation.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are expected.
