6 victims of New Year's explosion headed to continent for further treatment

Six victims of the New Year’s fireworks explosion at a home in Āliamanu will be transported to the continental U.S. for further medical treatment.

Gov. Josh Green has authorized military transport to assist in moving the patients.

Further information on those being transported and which state or medical center they will be going to has not been given.

Three women were killed and dozens of people, including three children, were critically injured when a lit bundle of aerial fireworks fell onto its side and shot into nearby crates containing more fireworks, setting off the explosion.

The Honolulu Department of the Medical Examiner has identified two women who were killed: Nelie Ibarra, 58, and Jennifer Van, 23. The office said the identity of the third woman has not yet been confirmed.

According to officials, the victims sustained severe burns and blast or shrapnel wounds. Besides the children, most of the victims are in their 20s and 30s.

Green said it's very likely that the death toll could rise.

First responders at the home on Keaka Drive in the Salt Lake-Āliamanu neighborhood described the scene as a warzone.

Dr. Jim Ireland, Honolulu Emergency Services Department director, said it’s unclear how many were injured in total since a number of people at the scene had minor injuries or were brought to the hospital via private vehicle.

Ireland stressed that it wasn't just a fire, but also a blast, like a bomb had gone off.

Additional fireworks were recovered and removed safely from the home.

It's unclear where the fireworks came from, but there could be federal charges as the investigation continues.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also involved in the investigation.