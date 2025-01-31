Friendships and finishing homework are the focus of a new esports lab in ʻEwa Beach

A new esports lab has opened up for students at ʻIlima Intermediate in ʻEwa Beach.

Esports, short for electronic sports, is a form of competition using video games. It usually takes the form of organized, multi-player video game competitions, played individually or as teams.

There are 10 team gaming pods that can accommodate up to 40 players arranged in a way that encourages interaction and communication. The layout was designed to mimic a living room experience enjoyed when friends gather and play video games together.

Shayne Greenland, ‘Ilima Intermediate principal, said they deliberately wanted to create a family atmosphere in the classroom to entice kids to come in.

"We want them talking. We don't want headphones on them. We want them to learn to collaborate and communicate together, become effective, you know, problem solvers. But we want them to be gracious losers. But learn that competition is in life," Greenland said.

“Mr. Bob” Duren is the coach for the school’s esports team, which is in its second year. He said the students are really excited about the equipment for the lab.

"Another really important aspect of the gaming club is it's a home for students that maybe don't fit into the traditional sports program. Where they may not feel like a jock or something," Duren said. "And so these kids would otherwise maybe not hang around at school or not stay here, you know, for this. They might be out on the street somewhere. And so, we're excited to offer this other, I guess, platform, for students that wouldn't otherwise be involved in a traditional sports program.”

James Tabon, an eighth grade student and the esports team president, said, "Joining this after-school esports program keeps me on task of my homework because every time we go to esports, we have to go through a one-hour study hall. And it's a good excuse to just do your homework with no distractions. Plus, you get to make lots of friends that have similar interests with you.”

As an after-school esports club, students are required to complete a one-hour study hall right after school finishes for the day before entering the lab.