HPU receives $700,000 to support entrepreneurship and innovation

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 29, 2025 at 2:10 PM HST
John F. Scarpa receives an honorary doctorate from HPU in 2024.
Hawaiʻi Pacific University
John F. Scarpa receives an honorary doctorate from HPU in 2024.

You might not know the name John Scarpa, but he co-founded the American Cellular Network Corporation and Unitel Wireless Communication Systems, which is credited with bringing cellular service to rural areas in the U.S.

His foundation just donated $700,000 to Hawaiʻi Pacific University to launch an Entrepreneurial Pathway for students and faculty members. HPU College of Business Dean Amy Nguyen-Chyung spoke to HPR about this new initiative.

HPR's Catherine Cruz with Amy Nguyen-Chyung.
HPR's Catherine Cruz with Amy Nguyen-Chyung.

Editor's note: HPU is an underwriter of Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 29, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi Pacific UniversityEducation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
