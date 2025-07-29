HPU receives $700,000 to support entrepreneurship and innovation

You might not know the name John Scarpa, but he co-founded the American Cellular Network Corporation and Unitel Wireless Communication Systems, which is credited with bringing cellular service to rural areas in the U.S.

His foundation just donated $700,000 to Hawaiʻi Pacific University to launch an Entrepreneurial Pathway for students and faculty members. HPU College of Business Dean Amy Nguyen-Chyung spoke to HPR about this new initiative.

HPR HPR's Catherine Cruz with Amy Nguyen-Chyung.

Editor's note: HPU is an underwriter of Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 29, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.