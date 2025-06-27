Foodie Friday: Molokai Bread Spread

Pixie Clay / HPR

This recipe for a savory Molokai Bread Spread comes from a book released in 1981 by the Molokai Lions Clubs. In addition to an abundance of recipes, there are a lot of informational pages – such as measurement conversions, general ingredient substitution suggestions, first aid directions, household tips, business adverts and phone numbers to various local churches.

Pixie Clay / HPR The cover of the 1981 book from the Molokai Lions Clubs containing information and a collection of recipes.

The book has a lot of charm and character throughout all of its pages. It’s hard not to share additional pictures of it, especially the hand-drawn images for the category pages.

The recipe calls for a loaf of Molokai bread, which is a soft and fluffy, but sturdy bread that has a very slight hint of sweetness. It shouldn’t be confused with Molokai Hot Bread, which is sliced in half and slathered with various fillings made famous by Kanemitsu’s Bakery and Coffee Shop.

The bakery is not only popular with visitors to Molokaʻi, but many generations of residents as well. In a 2018 interview with Maui News, bakery owner George Kanemitsu said the business started around 1935 in a small shack in Manila Camp. His father and uncle liked to bake for the family and people in the neighborhood would ask to buy bread.

Around 1945, the family moved the bakery to Kaunakakai, into same location it still occupies. Growing up, Kanemitsu remembers his dad experimenting with different bread recipes. In the early 1950s, his father nailed down the recipe that the bakery has used ever since.

Getting back to the bread spread recipe, if you can’t get Molokai bread, any round or long loaf of bakery bread will make a good substitution. Just make sure the bread is fresh for the best results.

1 of 12 — MolokaiLionsConversions&Subs.jpg Pixie Clay / HPR 2 of 12 — MolokaiLionsHerbGuide.jpg Pixie Clay / HPR 3 of 12 — MolokaiLionsMealSuggestions.jpg Pixie Clay / HPR 4 of 12 — MolokaiLionsSeaFood&Leftovers.jpg Pixie Clay / HPR 5 of 12 — MolokaiLionsPieCrustTips.jpg Pixie Clay / HPR 6 of 12 — MolokaiLionsHowToRemoveStains.jpg Pixie Clay / HPR 7 of 12 — MolokaiLionsFirstAid.jpg Pixie Clay / HPR 8 of 12 — MolokaiLionsInsideArtwork.jpg Pixie Clay / HPR 9 of 12 — MolokaiLionsSalads.jpg Pixie Clay / HPR 10 of 12 — MolokaiLionsMainDishes.jpg Pixie Clay / HPR 11 of 12 — MolokaioLionsBeverages.jpg Pixie Clay / HPR 12 of 12 — MolokaiLionsAds.jpg Pixie Clay / HPR

