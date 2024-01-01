Leah Woolsey, an Oʻahu native born in Wahiawā and raised in Mililani, brings more than 16 years of sales and management experience to her role in assisting businesses in Hawai‘i with their marketing and communications strategies. Leah joins HPR most recently from Halekulani where she was Sales Manager.

Her island roots foster a deep appreciation for Hawaiian values and the spirit of aloha, driving her passion for creating memorable experiences and meaningful connections. Now residing in Kailua, Leah treasures time with her husband and their two keiki. In her free time, she enjoys traditional lei-making and capturing life's precious moments through photography.