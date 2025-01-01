Marcus Moore is an accomplished performer, composer, and educator with a wide-ranging career across local, national, and international platforms. He has performed, recorded, and conducted with many esteemed ensembles, including the Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band and the Royal Australian Navy Band.

A Royal Global Artist, Marcus holds music degrees from Georgia State University and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. His musical journey has taken him throughout Africa, Asia, North America, and the Pacific Islands Region—both as a performer and composer. Marcus remains deeply committed to mentoring young talent and supporting the next generation of artists in his community.

He is the newest addition to Hawai‘i Public Radio’s classical roster, taking on Evening Concert on Friday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. starting September 12th.