© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
To our Hilo listeners: HPR-1 and HPR-2 are off the air due to an outage during the weekend storm. We are working on restoring service.

Jasmine Leitzel

Senior Consultant, Corporate Relations

Jasmine Leitzel brings over a decade of experience in sales, business development and event production to Hawai‘i Public Radio. Originally from the East Coast, she grew up listening to NPR and it has always been a part of her life. Since moving to Hawai‘i she and her husband created a Farm to Table restaurant and music/retreat venue, and have become advocates for regenerative farming, food sovereignty, and environmental sustainability. She is thrilled to bring her passion and enthusiasm for public radio to the team.