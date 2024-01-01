Jasmine Leitzel brings over a decade of experience in sales, business development and event production to Hawai‘i Public Radio. Originally from the East Coast, she grew up listening to NPR and it has always been a part of her life. Since moving to Hawai‘i she and her husband created a Farm to Table restaurant and music/retreat venue, and have become advocates for regenerative farming, food sovereignty, and environmental sustainability. She is thrilled to bring her passion and enthusiasm for public radio to the team.

