Louise Kealiʻiloma King Lanzilotti

Louise Kealiʻiloma King LanzilottiHost, Classical Pacific & Kanikapila Sunday
Louise Keali‘iloma King Lanzilotti comes from a multi-ethnic background that has informed many of her beliefs. Her experience covers artistic, educational and administrative areas of the arts. As a conductor, she has been the musical director for many musicals in the past thirty years. In 2010, she founded Kalikolehua – El Sistema Hawai‘i, a free orchestra program for children from underserved neighborhoods, focused on transforming lives through music. She was the Managing Director of Honolulu Theatre for Youth for ten years (2001-2011), guiding it to greater stability through creative solutions and extensive partnerships. She served as Curator of Education at the former Contemporary Museum for thirteen years (1988-2001). Lanzilotti taught for over twenty years in public, private and alternative schools K – 12, developing a method of writing music and plays with students, which solidified her understanding of the importance of arts engagement for all.
-
Local composer Leilehua Lanzilotti recently received a Pulitzer Prize nomination for a composition called “with eyes the color of time.” She shared the story behind her composition in an interview with HPR-2 classical music host Louise Keali’iloma King Lanzilotti.
-
Classical Pacific welcomes local composer Leilehua Lanzilotti, a Kānaka Maoli musician who recently received a Pulitzer Prize nomination for a composition called “with eyes the color of time.”
-
Leadership at the Big Island biomass plant Honua Ola is regrouping after the Public Utilities Commission denied their power purchase agreement with Hawaiian Electric; Local composer nominated for a Pulitzer Prize
-
Leadership at the Big Island biomass plant Honua Ola is regrouping after the Public Utilities Commission denied their power purchase agreement with Hawaiian Electric; Local composer nominated for a Pulitzer Prize
-
Classical Pacific welcomes Kathryn Schulmeister to the HPR-2 studio, where Kathryn shares her journey playing the double bass.
-
Dr. Lynne Johnson visits HPR-2 to share her love of Prokofiev with Classical Pacific listeners.
-
Classical Pacific welcomes Leilehua Lanzilotti, a Kānaka Maoli musician dedicated to the arts of our time.
-
Classical Pacific presents classical music from pre-Renaissance to the current day, locally curated by Keali‘iloma (Louise Keali‘iloma King Lanzilotti).…
-
Today on Classical Pacific, we continue a digital journey around the Pacific Rim, listening to music performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic.Classical…
-
Classical Pacific presents classical music from pre-Renaissance to the current day, locally curated by Louise King Lanzilotti from a Pacific perspective.…