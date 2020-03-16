Louise Kealiʻiloma King Lanzilotti

Louise Keali‘iloma King Lanzilotti comes from a multi-ethnic background that has informed many of her beliefs. Her experience covers artistic, educational and administrative areas of the arts. As a conductor, she has been the musical director for many musicals in the past thirty years. In 2010, she founded Kalikolehua – El Sistema Hawai‘i, a free orchestra program for children from underserved neighborhoods, focused on transforming lives through music. She was the Managing Director of Honolulu Theatre for Youth for ten years (2001-2011), guiding it to greater stability through creative solutions and extensive partnerships. She served as Curator of Education at the former Contemporary Museum for thirteen years (1988-2001). Lanzilotti taught for over twenty years in public, private and alternative schools K – 12, developing a method of writing music and plays with students, which solidified her understanding of the importance of arts engagement for all.