Composer Leilehua Lanzilotti shares her journey to becoming a Pulitzer Prize nominee

It’s not every day that someone gets nominated for a Pulitzer Prize. When that person happens to be your child, you can just imagine how your heart would swell with pride. The parent, in this case, is HPR classical music host Louise Keali’iloma King Lanzilotti and the nominee is her daughter Leilehua Lanzilotti.

Leilehua Lanzilotti is a violist and composer who started playing at 8 years old. She's a Punahou alum and studied music at Oberlin Conservatory in Ohio before pursuing advanced degrees overseas. She recently returned home to work on the Hawaiʻi Triennial art festival and is currently teaching at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Music Department.

Lanzilotti recently appeared as a guest on her mother’s HPR-2 show Classical Pacific to talk about the Pulitzer nomination and her musical journey. Take a listen to a portion of the conversation between them.

Leilehua Lanzilotti will lead a group of local musicians in a performance of a new piece titled "Sky Gate" on Thursday, May 26 at noon on the Honolulu Civic Center grounds. This interview aired on The Conversation on May 25, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.