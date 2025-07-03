Local artist Daju's new single 'Reckless' pays homage to Hawaiʻi roots

“Reckless” is a reggae-driven, R&B-coded song about an endless summer in Hawai‘i.

Daju, whose given name is Dominique Hill, said he wrote the song to pay homage to his roots as a Hawai‘i artist.

“I wanted to give people that opportunity, if they have never been to Hawai‘i, to experience what it feels like being a person from the island,” he said.

The song follows Daju's last single, “Rain,” which he remixed featuring Filipina artist Denise Julia. “Rain” garnered over 2 million social media impressions.

Daju said he wanted to put his twist on R&B.

“One thing about R&B is the pockets of melodies that they hit,” he said. “Melodies can make or break a song, as they can be memorable moments to a song.”

Daju has performed with other local artists and even at TikTok headquarters in May during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. This year, he signed with the Los Angeles-based label Sincerely Yours.

“Ultimately, I wanted to side with a family that could dedicate and pour time into me and like gasoline fire to the flame to ignite something,” he said.

He is gearing up for the release of his upcoming EP. Daju's new song "Reckless" can be found on Spotify, SoundCloud, and YouTube.