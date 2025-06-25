Theatre producer brings the musical 'SIX' to the Blaisdell Concert Hall

You may remember the rhyme about the fates of the six wives of King Henry VIII: divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

Those six women are the main characters in the Tony Award winning musical “SIX,” showing this week at the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu.

In New York, the show has been a hit since opening in 2021, but it might not have ever made it to Broadway had it not been for producer Kevin McCollum.

The Punahou alumnus spoke with The Conversation about how he went from leading his fellow fourth graders in a recess production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” to producing Broadway hits like “Rent,” “In the Heights,” and now “SIX.”

Find ticket information here.

HPR HPR's DW Gibson with Kevin McCollum.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 25, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.