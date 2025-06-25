© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Theatre producer brings the musical 'SIX' to the Blaisdell Concert Hall

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published June 25, 2025 at 2:04 PM HST
The musical "SIX" is playing at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.
The musical "SIX" is playing at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

You may remember the rhyme about the fates of the six wives of King Henry VIII: divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

Those six women are the main characters in the Tony Award winning musical “SIX,” showing this week at the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu.

In New York, the show has been a hit since opening in 2021, but it might not have ever made it to Broadway had it not been for producer Kevin McCollum.

The Punahou alumnus spoke with The Conversation about how he went from leading his fellow fourth graders in a recess production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” to producing Broadway hits like “Rent,” “In the Heights,” and now “SIX.”

HPR's DW Gibson with Kevin McCollum.
HPR
HPR's DW Gibson with Kevin McCollum.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 25, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
