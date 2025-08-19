Hawaiʻi false missile alert in 2018 inspires off-Broadway musical

Rehearsals for a new musical opening off-Broadway began in New York on Tuesday. The show, “This Is Not A Drill,” was born out of the false missile alert seven years ago in Hawaiʻi. The Conversation got the chance to talk to the writer of the show.

Holly Doubet was in Hawaiʻi with her husband at the time. She said the incident affected her so much that she decided to write about it. She recalled calling her sons to say goodbye. Out of that came the song, “This You Should Know.”

The show opens at the York Theatre in New York on Sept. 9 and runs through Oct. 11. Click here for ticket information.

