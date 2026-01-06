© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Comedian hopes his volcano show will make audiences erupt with laughter

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published January 6, 2026 at 4:28 PM HST
Ben Miller performing at the Hilo Palace Theatre.
Kelsey Walling
Ben Miller performing at the Hilo Palace Theatre.

A stand-up comedian walks into a national park… It sounds like it could be the setup for a joke, but in 2023, Ben Miller became the first comedian-in-residence at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

He met with park rangers and took in an active lava lake in Kīlauea’s Halemaʻumaʻu Crater. Out of that experience came a one-hour stand-up comedy show about volcanoes he’s taken on a tour around the world.

He spoke with The Conversation in advance of shows in Kīhei, Hilo, and Kona.

Miller performs on Wednesday at the ProArts Playhouse in Kīhei at 7 p.m. He’ll also be in Hilo and Kona later this week. For more touring information, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 6, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation EntertainmentHawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories