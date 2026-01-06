Comedian hopes his volcano show will make audiences erupt with laughter

A stand-up comedian walks into a national park… It sounds like it could be the setup for a joke, but in 2023, Ben Miller became the first comedian-in-residence at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

He met with park rangers and took in an active lava lake in Kīlauea’s Halemaʻumaʻu Crater. Out of that experience came a one-hour stand-up comedy show about volcanoes he’s taken on a tour around the world.

He spoke with The Conversation in advance of shows in Kīhei, Hilo, and Kona.

Miller performs on Wednesday at the ProArts Playhouse in Kīhei at 7 p.m. He’ll also be in Hilo and Kona later this week. For more touring information, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 6, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.