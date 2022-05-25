The Conversation: The future of firm renewables; Local composer receives Pulitzer nomination
- Public Utilities Commission Chair Jay Griffin on the future of the Honua Ola biomass plant and the role of firm renewables in our energy industry | Full Story
- HPR contributor Neal Milner looks at the impact of social media on mental health among children and teens | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Anita Hofschneider on access to dialysis centers for patients with diabetes | Full Story
- Local composer Leilehua Lanzilotti receives a Pulitzer Prize nomination | Full Story