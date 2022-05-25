Donate
Classical Music Conversations

Pulitzer Prize-nominated composer Leilehua Lanzilotti on Classical Pacific

Hawaii Public Radio | By Louise Kealiʻiloma King Lanzilotti
Published May 25, 2022 at 4:14 PM HST
Anne Leilehua Lanzilotti

Classical Pacific welcomes local composer Leilehua Lanzilotti, a Kānaka Maoli musician who recently received a Pulitzer Prize nomination for a composition called “with eyes the color of time.”

Hear Leilehua share about her composition on The Conversation ahead of her next concert on May 26, where Chamber Music Hawai‘i will perform the world premiere of her new piece, “Sky Gate,” which coincides with Lahaina Noon and honors the Isamu Noguchi sculpture on the civic center grounds.

Listen to The Conversation.

The full interview between Leilehua and Keali‘iloma will be shared here soon. Stay tuned.

Classical Music Conversations CLASSICAL MUSIC INTERVIEWSPulitzer Prize
Louise Kealiʻiloma King Lanzilotti
Louise Keali‘iloma King Lanzilotti comes from a multi-ethnic background that has informed many of her beliefs. Her experience covers artistic, educational and administrative areas of the arts. Lanzilotti taught for over twenty years in public, private and alternative schools K – 12, developing a method of writing music and plays with students, which solidified her understanding of the importance of arts engagement for all.
See stories by Louise Kealiʻiloma King Lanzilotti
