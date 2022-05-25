Pulitzer Prize-nominated composer Leilehua Lanzilotti on Classical Pacific

Classical Pacific welcomes local composer Leilehua Lanzilotti, a Kānaka Maoli musician who recently received a Pulitzer Prize nomination for a composition called “with eyes the color of time.”

Hear Leilehua share about her composition on The Conversation ahead of her next concert on May 26, where Chamber Music Hawai‘i will perform the world premiere of her new piece, “Sky Gate,” which coincides with Lahaina Noon and honors the Isamu Noguchi sculpture on the civic center grounds.

Listen to The Conversation.

The full interview between Leilehua and Keali‘iloma will be shared here soon. Stay tuned.

