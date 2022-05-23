Bassist Kathryn Schulmeister on Classical Pacific

Classical Pacific welcomes Kathryn Schulmeister to the HPR-2 studio, where Kathryn shares her journey playing the double bass. Learn about her foray from classical to contemporary music and about the pursuit of her Doctoral of Musical Arts degree in Contemporary Music Performance at the University of California, San Diego, where she is focusing on learning strategies for contemporary music so musicians can tackle challenging yet rewarding pieces.

Kathryn and Keali‘iloma listen to “Scenes from a Novel” composed by György Kurtág, featuring soprano Susan Narucki, violinist Curtis Macomber, cimbalomist Nicholas Tolle, and Kathryn on upright bass. The composition is found on the Grammy-nominated album The Edge of Silence: Works for Voice by György Kurtág.

HPR / Classical Pacific host Keali‘iloma (left) and bassist Kathryn Schulmeister (right)

This classical music conversation aired on April 28, 2022.

Classical Pacific airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on HPR-2.