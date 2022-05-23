Donate
Classical Music Conversations

Bassist Kathryn Schulmeister on Classical Pacific

Hawaii Public Radio | By Louise Kealiʻiloma King Lanzilotti
Published May 23, 2022 at 2:01 PM HST
KathrynSchulmeister_TiangeZhou.jpg
Tiange Zhou
/
https://kathrynschulmeister.com
Double bassist Kathryn Schulmeister.

Classical Pacific welcomes Kathryn Schulmeister to the HPR-2 studio, where Kathryn shares her journey playing the double bass. Learn about her foray from classical to contemporary music and about the pursuit of her Doctoral of Musical Arts degree in Contemporary Music Performance at the University of California, San Diego, where she is focusing on learning strategies for contemporary music so musicians can tackle challenging yet rewarding pieces.

Kathryn and Keali‘iloma listen to “Scenes from a Novel” composed by György Kurtág, featuring soprano Susan Narucki, violinist Curtis Macomber, cimbalomist Nicholas Tolle, and Kathryn on upright bass. The composition is found on the Grammy-nominated album The Edge of Silence: Works for Voice by György Kurtág.

042822_ClassicalPacific_KathrynShulmeister.jpg
HPR
/
Classical Pacific host Keali‘iloma (left) and bassist Kathryn Schulmeister (right)

This classical music conversation aired on April 28, 2022.
Classical Pacific airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on HPR-2.

Tags

Classical Music Conversations CLASSICAL MUSIC INTERVIEWS
Louise Kealiʻiloma King Lanzilotti
Louise Keali‘iloma King Lanzilotti comes from a multi-ethnic background that has informed many of her beliefs. Her experience covers artistic, educational and administrative areas of the arts. Lanzilotti taught for over twenty years in public, private and alternative schools K – 12, developing a method of writing music and plays with students, which solidified her understanding of the importance of arts engagement for all.
See stories by Louise Kealiʻiloma King Lanzilotti
