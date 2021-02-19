While living and working in southern California, Donna became a fan of public radio after volunteering to answer phones during a pledge drive. It was then natural that she would become a member of HPR when she returned home to Hawai‘i in 1990. Jump to 2016: ready for a change, when an employment opportunity with HPR arose, she went for it. Since then, Donna has enjoyed working with the station’s arts partners and program sponsors in her role assisting the Corporate Relations team with copywriting and administrative work.