Kyla Herrmann

Born and raised in on O‘ahu, Kyla comes from a science and education background and brings that expertise into their work advocating for 2SLGBTQIA+ rights, protecting our oceans, and uplifting local music. With over 10 years of experience in marine science and community organizing, they are deeply rooted in Hawaiʻi and passionate about building meaningful connections.

A lifelong listener, they have been jamming to Hawaiʻi Public Radio since childhood, often from the back seat on the drive to elementary school. They joined the HPR team in 2022 and now lead three membership campaigns each year, helping fund the station you love so it can be with you whenever and wherever you are!

In addition to fundraising, Kyla produces community, station, and Live From the Atherton events. In June 2024, they co-created the weekly HPR Social Club newsletter. Sent every Wednesday, it highlights happenings across the islands that the HPR team is most excited to share with you. With so much going on, they hope their work inspires listeners to stay open-minded, curious, and connected.

Have a big idea or dream collaboration with HPR? Reach out at kherrmann@hawaiipublicradio.org.

