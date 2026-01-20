Live from the Atherton: Jon Osorio

Author, musician, and University of Hawaii professor Dr. Jonathan Osorio joined us for a night of songs and stories on March 13, 2025. His presentation of "Intimacies: Poetics of a People Beloved" describes the significance of mele, the Hawaiian word for music, to the lives of Hawaiians and to their continuity as a people. Originally delivered to the Pacific History Association in 2014, it was later published by the Australia National University Press in the collection Islands of Hope (2022) edited by Paul DʻArcy and Daya Kuan.