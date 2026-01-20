© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Live from the Atherton: Jon Osorio

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published January 20, 2026 at 1:07 PM HST
Dr. Jonathan Osorio sings a song at his Live from the Atherton performance on March 13, 2025

Author, musician, and University of Hawaii professor Dr. Jonathan Osorio joined us for a night of songs and stories on March 13, 2025. His presentation of "Intimacies: Poetics of a People Beloved" describes the significance of mele, the Hawaiian word for music, to the lives of Hawaiians and to their continuity as a people. Originally delivered to the Pacific History Association in 2014, it was later published by the Australia National University Press in the collection Islands of Hope (2022) edited by Paul DʻArcy and Daya Kuan.

Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television, and radio. He was previously the executive producer of "The Conversation" and host of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
